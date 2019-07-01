GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gas prices went up two cents across South Carolina Monday. It's part of a 2017 bill that will increase gas prices by two cents every year until 2022. Monday morning a group called Freedom Action Network paid for that tax for dozens of drivers, all to make a statement.
The political action group partnered with Eagles Gas Station on Pelham Road to bring the regular gas price down to $1.88. They covered taxes for the first 1,000 gallons sold.
"Our gas tax is going up for the third time in two years. It's set to increase another three times and essentially our roads aren't getting fixed," said FAN organizer Seth Powell.
"They're not spending that money. You see it every day when you drive to work and take your kids to school."
But Senator Ross Turner says it's necessary to keep up with recent growth.
"I get the frustration. It's been 30 years. When I voted for the gas tax I voted on what's needed for South Carolina," said Turner.
Meanwhile, drivers at the pump say they look forward to seeing the fruits of their dollar.
"If I got to pay these high prices for this gas, they need to fix these roads. bottom line," said Greenville local Debbie Rush.
