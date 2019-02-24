North Carolina (FOX CAROLINA) -- Buncombe, Transylvania and Haywood are being hit by outages as trees and limbs fall, damaging equipment, emergency officials say.
With the ground saturated from so much recent rain, followed by high winds, trees and power lines are falling, widespread outages continue to be a concern.
Below is the number of consumers affected in three WNC counties on Sunday afternoon:
3796 in Buncombe
1344 in Transylvania
1296 in Haywood
A high wind warning was issued for Madison, Swain, Haywood, Buncombe, Macon, Transylvania, Henderson, Avery, Yancey and Mitchell Counties, officials released. It will continue until Monday at 7 a.m.
Heavy rains have also caused multiple slides over WNC, with slides affecting travel in Haywood and Jackson County.
If you are a Duke customer, you can check estimated times of power restoration here.
