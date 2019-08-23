(FOX Carolina) -- Storm damage is being reported by viewers throughout Upstate counties.
Viewers report that multiple trees have come down along Wren Way in Simpsonville. One tree has even fallen onto a house, viewers say.
Around 700 Duke Energy customers are reporting power outages in Gaffney, and around 100 customers have reported their power out in Spartanburg as well.
Duke Energy customers can report more outages and view expected restoration times here.
Customers with Laurens Electric Cooperative can report their outages here.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you updated.
