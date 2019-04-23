New Jersey Senator Cory Booker (D) will speak at the C.C. Woodson Community Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5-6 p.m.
Booker is running for the 2020 Democratic nomination for President.
“We’re excited he chose to do an event here in Spartanburg,” said Angela Geter, Chair of the Spartanburg County Democratic Party.
“With South Carolina being the first Southern state to hold a primary, Spartanburg Democrats play an important role in electing our nominee. That makes it critically important for Democrats in this region to hear the candidates speak so they can make an informed decision.”
Multiple candidates have already declared their candidacy for the Democratic
Nomination, and others have formed exploratory committees ahead of making a formal announcement.
“We hope to see more candidates come through our area,” Geter said. “The Upstate is a path to victory for any candidate looking to win South Carolina.”
The C.C. Woodson Community Center is located at 210 Bomar Ave., Spartanburg.
