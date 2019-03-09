GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Roper Mountain Science Center in Greenville will be holding a 'Space Day' filled with interactive exhibits on Saturday, March 9th, officials released to FOX Carolina.
Roper Mountain is also excited to announce the official opening of the Sun, Earth, Universe exhibit – only one of 52 locations chosen to host this exhibit.
This engaging and interactive museum exhibition about Earth and Space Science was developed with a collaboration between NASA and the National Informal STEM Education Network.
Some of the interactive activities being showcased include a flight simulator, model rocket launches, a giant mars map you can walk on, and much more!
Space Day is supported by NASA Headquarters, NASA Solar System Ambassadors, South Carolina Space Grant Consortium, Clemson University, Greenville Downtown Airport, Greenville Technical College, ShareSpace Foundation, University of South Carolina Upstate, Embry Riddle Aeronautics-Worldwide, Purdue Club Upstate SC, Wade Hampton High School, Byrnes High School Honors Aviation, and the Western Carolina Remote Control Skyhawks,
Tickets
Space Day hours 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Last tickets are sold at 1:30 p.m. Admission is: $8 for teens and adults (ages 13-59); $7 for children (ages 4-12) and for senior citizens (age 60 and over).
Free for children age 3 and under, RMSC members, and school district employees. All events are included in the general admission to the Center.
Parking
Parking is free and in the main parking lot. Buses are available to provide transportation around the mountain continuously.
MORE NEWS:
United States citizens will need a visa to visit Europe starting in 2021
Pay for plastic? Greenville County officials consider plastic bag penalty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.