GREENVILLE (FOX CAROLINA) -- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will be holding a Tall Pines Wildlife Management Area event on Friday, where they will be announcing the establishment of a new wildlife management area in Greenville County.
The Tall Pines Wildlife Management Area is 1,757 acres in northern Greenville County. Which officials say will be used to enhance fish and wildlife habitat and provide recreational opportunities such as hunting, fishing, and hiking.
The address is 556 Moody Bridge Road, Cleveland, SC.
