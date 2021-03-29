COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is now offering an online portal for individuals to manage their child support cases more conveniently.
SCDSS says the portals will allow users to view their case status on a 24/7 basis. This feature includes viewing their latest payment information, view upcoming hearings and update personal information.
Individuals can also use the portal to: make online payments, save or print a copy of their payment histories, access applications for services and use a glossary of common Child Support terminology.
Tim Mose, SCDSS Child Support Services Division Director said in a press release, “Customer service is extremely important to DSS and the Child Support Services Division. To give our customers the access that they need, and that our current technology allows, we have created a Client Portal that will answer just about any question about their cases – from payments made and payment history, to upcoming hearings.”
Individuals interested in this service can find the portal at https://dss.sc.gov/child-support/ or through a link on the SCDSS main website.
