CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck died after striking a tree along a Cherokee County roadway Thursday morning.

Troopers say it happened just before 10 a.m. along Burnt Gin Road near Pebblestone Road. According to them, the driver of a 2007 Honda Ridgeline was driving north on Burnt Gin Road when the truck went off the left side of the road. The truck then went down an embankment and hit a tree, catching fire afterward.

SCHP says the driver was wearing a seat belt, but was fatally injured and entrapped in the truck. The driver died on the scene.

The counrt coroner's office later identified the driver as 63-year-old Donald Wayne Goode of Gaffney. The coroner noted the embankment was 15 feet deep and a passerby called 911 to report the vehicle fire.