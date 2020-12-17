CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck died after striking a tree along a Cherokee County roadway Thursday morning.
Troopers say it happened just before 10 a.m. along Burnt Gin Road near Pebblestone Road. According to them, the driver of a 2007 Honda Ridgeline was driving north on Burnt Gin Road when the truck went off the left side of the road. The truck then went down an embankment and hit a tree, catching fire afterward.
SCHP says the driver was wearing a seat belt, but was fatally injured and entrapped in the truck. The driver died on the scene.
The counrt coroner's office later identified the driver as 63-year-old Donald Wayne Goode of Gaffney. The coroner noted the embankment was 15 feet deep and a passerby called 911 to report the vehicle fire.
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says an investiga…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.