SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A woman died in Oconee County after a car crashed into her home late Monday night. The coroner says it all happened when a driver took off from a license check point on Wells Highway.
Coroner Karl Addis confirmed 39-year-old Vanessa Neimeyer was sleeping in her bed when a car running from troopers crashed into the basement of their home on Clemson Boulevard in Seneca. The car landed on Vanessa while she was sleeping, and the coroner said she died at the scene.
The driver was 19-year-old El-Asia Muhammed. Officers say he refused a routine check point, before leading them on a chase. They arrested him at the scene shortly after he tried to run away.
Meanwhile, Vanessa's mother Shirley Neimeyer is left to mourn the loss of her only child.
"She had a great gift of love for other people and fun. I'll always remember that," said Neimeyer.
Neimeyer said Vanessa worked in the film industry as a casting agent. She helped fill extras and background roles for productions in Wilmington, NC, Charleston, SC and other areas.
MORE DETAILS - Sheriff: Suspect arrested after vehicle fleeing from troopers crashed into home, killing sleeping woman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.