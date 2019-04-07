NEWBERRY S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A male body has been found along the Newberry and Laurens county line, the sheriff confirms.
Sheriff Don Reynolds, with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said his deputies received a call regarding a body laying on the side of I-26, around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, prompting an immediate death investigation.
A car was not found with the body, deputies say.
SHERIFF PROVIDES ON SCENE UPDATE
Sheriff Reynolds said that the body found appeared to suffer two fatal gunshot wounds.
The scene is still active, so details are limited.
Laurens county deputies are responding to the scene, along with Newberry deputies, and SLED officers.
The body has yet to be identified, but stay with FOX Carolina as we gather details.
