NEWBERRY S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A man has been charged with murder after another man was found shot to death along I-26 near the Laurens and Newberry county lines over the weekend.
Sheriff Don Reynolds, with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said his deputies received a call regarding a body laying on the side of I-26, around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, prompting an immediate death investigation.
Sheriff Reynolds said that the body found appeared to suffer two fatal gunshot wounds.
Laurens county deputies responded to the scene, along with Newberry deputies, and SLED officers.
SUSPECT AND VICTIM IDENTIFIED
During the investigation, deputies learned that those involved were from the Columbia area. Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED worked with other investigating agencies to identify the victim, and later the shooter.
The Laurens County Coroner identified the victim Monday morning as 23-year-old Malik Klutz of Irmo.
Deputies say Klutz was in the car with a woman and another individual - identified as Ervin Chauncey Meggett - when they left the Columbia area and went to a location in North Carolina.
On their way back, a fight occurred in the vehicle, at which time deputies say Klutz was shot and killed by Mr. Meggett.
Meggett was arrested at his home in Irmo later in the day.
After his arrest, Meggett was transported back to Laurens County Detention Center where he was booked for the charge of murder.
