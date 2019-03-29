SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A train car has partially derailed in Simpsonville causing a disturbance in traffic patterns, Simpsonville Police Department confirmed.
Our crews arrived on scene along Highway 14 and Main Street, where it appears a wheel has come off of the back rail, causing authorities to block the road off.
Simpsonville Police Department said initially responded to a traffic control call, upon arrival they noticed the back wheel had come off the track somehow.
Luckily nobody was hurt, officers confirmed.
Police say that crews are actively working to get the scene cleared, Main street and Highway 14 will remain blocked off until they do.
Details are limited at this time, but stay with FOX Carolina as we gather updates.
MORE NEWS
Greenville County Schools: Student passes around BB gun on bus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.