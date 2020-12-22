Generic Cake
(Source: Storyblocks)

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Simpsonville resident is set to compete on the Discovery+ series "Cakealikes", according to a news release.

Simpsonville's Sara Burton Powell will compete on the new season of Discovery+'s "comedic cake competition" series and will be available to stream on January 4, 2021. 

According to the release, Sara will compete for a chance to win a $10,000 prize 

MORE NEWS: Congress approves Smithsonian museums for Latinos and women's history

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.