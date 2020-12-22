SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Simpsonville resident is set to compete on the Discovery+ series "Cakealikes", according to a news release.
Simpsonville's Sara Burton Powell will compete on the new season of Discovery+'s "comedic cake competition" series and will be available to stream on January 4, 2021.
According to the release, Sara will compete for a chance to win a $10,000 prize
