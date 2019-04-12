SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Worried about having your trailer stolen? Well, Spartanburg County deputies are offering to assign a unique identification number, free of charge!
Those interested can bring their trailer to the Dorman High School Football Stadium on Saturday, April 13th.
The service will be provided from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm.
Deputies will then stamp a free unique identification number on the trailer.
MORE NEWS
SC bill aims to protect vulnerable people with disabilities, police during traffic stops
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.