Anderson Co. deputies seek trailer stolen from church parking lot

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Worried about having your trailer stolen? Well, Spartanburg County deputies are offering to assign a unique identification number, free of charge!

Those interested can bring their trailer to the Dorman High School Football Stadium on Saturday, April 13th. 

The service will be provided from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm. 

Deputies will then stamp a free unique identification number on the trailer.

