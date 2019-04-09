GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A spring storm system has rolled through the Upstate at the beginning of the week, leaving some destruction in it's path.
Frank Sells, the Grounds Superintendent of Lander University, noticed several fallen trees on the property, Monday night after the rain stopped.
The National Weather Service has not yet conducted a survey to declare whether or not it was a tornado that caused the fallen trees.
Crews are currently on scene and working to clean up the mess.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you updated.
MORE NEWS
South Carolina college student collapsed at fraternity event
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.