COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs announced in a release on Thursday that State Director Mary Poole has been removed from her position.
According to SCDDSN, General Counsel Constance Holloway will serve as interim director.
We will update the story as more information comes in.
