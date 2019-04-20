ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A series of Spring showers has left Western North Carolina soaked this weekend, causing flooding, road washouts, and even reported mudslides.
A house along Tuckaway Drive has experienced mudslide damages from the water and loose sediment.
Nobody was reported injured during the small mud slide thankfully.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.