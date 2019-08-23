(FOX Carolina) -- Severe storms moved through the Upstate on Friday, leaving behind severe damage in multiple counties.
Winds recorded at the Greenville Downtown Airport reached up to 46 miles per hour.
The same storm line brought straight-line winds through Simpsonville, bringing down multiple trees, power lines and even street signs.
Viewers report that multiple trees have come down along Wren Way in Simpsonville. One tree fell onto a house.
Strong winds bent a large sign for I-385 at Exit 31 in Simpsonville, twisting it to the ground.
Multiple trees and power lines were down on Dalewood Drive near East Main Street in Simpsonville.
Around 700 Duke Energy customers are reporting power outages in Gaffney, and around 100 customers have reported their power out in Spartanburg as well.
A clogged storm drain in Gaffney created severe flooding in the parking lot of the Walmart on Floyd Baker Boulevard. Randy Marsh shared pictures of cars submerged above their tires in the floodwaters.
Duke Energy customers can report more outages and view expected restoration times here.
Customers with Laurens Electric Cooperative can report their outages here.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you updated.
MORE NEWS
Sheriff: Man points gun at woman in elementary school parking lot in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.