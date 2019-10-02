SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month so the Macedonia Baptist Church in Spartanburg hosted a panel to discuss the impact an abusive relationship can have.
It drew a big crowd filled with both advocates and abuse survivors.
Three different women answered a series of questions and shared their stories with the crowd.
"I woke up with my face disfigured and I have to look at it every day," Lauretta Pierce said. "Nobody should have to do that. No woman should have to put on concealer to cover scars from someone attacking her body."
Pierce said an ex came at her with a knife, deeply injuring her face.
She said there are too many victims and she is now trying to reach other women hoping it can help save a life.
"Thirty women have died already in the past year and there needs to be no more victims of domestic violence," Pierce said. "It's criminal and it's painful and hurts too many families."
