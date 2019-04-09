Suspected drunk driver leads to drug arrest in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Cherokee County deputies arrested a suspected drunk driver, who evaded pursuing deputies, Monday evening.
Deputies said that on Monday, April 8th, 2019, they were dispatched to Chesnee Highway because a suspected drunk driver had struck several mailboxes along the side of the road.
The vehicle, a Chevy Camaro, attempted to evade officers after they initiated their blue lights in pursuit.
Deputies say the vehicle then took a turn too fast and lost control and wrecked along Twin Bridge Road in Gaffney, S.C.
The driver was identified as Brady Turner Foxx, and the passenger was identified as Jordan Brice Mann.
Upon investigation, deputies seized from the vehicle: 88 grams of marijuana, 33 marijuana THC vapes, a .40cal handgun, 2 digital scales, and $3,235.00 in cash, which deputies believed to be from a narcotics sale.
Foxx was arrested for failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Foxx was also charged by Highway Patrol for driving under the influence.
Mann, the passenger, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Cherokee County deputies were assisted in the investigation by the Community Action Team and Highway Patrol.
