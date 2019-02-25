GREENVILLE, S.C (FOX CAROLINA) -- Texas Roadhouse restaurants in North and South Carolina will be hosting a blood drive to benefit The Blood Connection.
The drive will be held at locations on Thursday, Feb. 28th from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Every person who donates blood, receives a $10 Texas Roadhouse gift card and free appetizer!
Due to widespread flu and illness, The Blood Connection is experiencing low donor turnout, and this is affecting blood inventory and the ability to provide blood products to local hospitals.
The Blood Connection is urging healthy donors--first time donors and regular donors--to help fill in during this time of shortages.
All blood types are needed, especially O negative because it can be transfused to almost any patient in need.
Those unable to attend this event can find information on other local blood drives by visiting: https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/geo
Locations in North and South Carolina participating:
- 230 Hendersonville Rd. Asheville, NC, (828)274-4311.
- 720 SW Greenville Blvd. Greenville, NC, (252)353-7427.
- 4195 Sycamore Diary Rd. Durham, NC, (704) 810 9631.
- 201 Grand Hill Place. Holly Springs, NC, (919) 577-1900.
- 11440 Capital Boulevard. Wake Forest, NC, (919) 59-2119.
- 4119 Clemson Blvd. Anderson, SC, (864) 751-3019.
- 3140 Wade Hampton Blvd. Taylors, SC, (864) 244-4122.
- 1371 W.O. Ezell Blvd. Spartanburg, SC, (864) 576-2913.
- 400 Columbiana Dr. Columbia, SC, (803) 466-4877.
- 8304 Two Notch Rd. Columbia, SC, (803) 788-5384.
