Greenwood, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- No street or roadway within the town limits of Ninety Six, permits a driver/operator of any vehicle to lawfully pass a stopped school bus, police would like to remind drivers.
The Ninety Six Police Department would like to remind the citizens of the Town of Ninety Six, as well as the citizens of Greenwood County who travel into the town, that you MUST STOP for school buses that are stopped in the roadway with their “Red Lights” flashing and their “Stop Sign” out.
This goes for both “public” (public schools) and “private” (private schools, pre-school, daycare centers, etc) school buses.
The video below is from the police department (03-12-2019) and it shows a school bus coming to a stop at a bus stop near the entrance to Cypress Mills Apartments on North Cambridge Street in the Town of Ninety Six to load children onto it.
The driver of the red in color Chevy S-10, travels past the school bus which had its “Red Lights” flashing and its “Stop Sign” out, for approximately eleven seconds prior to the driver passing the bus, police say.
The driver was located down the street and was issued a citation for “Unlawfully Passing a School Bus”.
CONSEQUENCES OF UNLAWFUL SCHOOL BUS PASSING
Police say the fine for a first offense is $1062.50 and six points on your South Carolina Driver’s License.
The fine for a second or subsequent offense is $10,400, a trip to jail and possible loss of driver’s license.
The Ninety Six Police Department does not issue warnings for this type violation, they released to media.
MORE NEWS
Experts: If you have these trees in your yard, cut them down and put herbicide on the stumps
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.