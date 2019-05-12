GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported responding to a collision on I-85 SB right after 12:21 p.m.
The accident took place along Exit 51.
Injuries have been reported.
Drivers are asked to exercise caution.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we gather more information.
MORE NEWS
Greenville Co. deputies: Adults caring for kidnapped children used drugs, didn't report crime for more than 2 hours
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.