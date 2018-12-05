Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a collision in Spartanburg involving a vehicle and a freight train.
Troopers say a truck and train collided near Hayne Street and Fairforest Clevedale Road shortly after 5 a.m.
As of 7:15 a.m. the roadway is back open after being closed for over two hours.
Right now we don't have word on any injuries.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
