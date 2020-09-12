SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said one person has died after a rollover crash in Spartanburg County Saturday morning.
The crash happened at 8:55 a.m. along US 176 near Commerce Point Blvd.
Troopers said a Honda CRV was headed east when the vehicle ran off the road, hit a drainage culvert, overturned, and then struck a utility pole.
The driver was entrapped in the CRV and died at the hospital, troopers said.
No one else was in the car.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.
