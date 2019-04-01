GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a collision along Sulphur Springs Road and Hunts Bridge Road, Monday morning.
There are reported injuries, Highway Patrol says.
The collision happened just after 6:46 a.m.
The roadway is currently blocked.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
MORE NEWS
USC student found dead after getting into a car she mistook for Uber, police say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.