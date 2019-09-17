SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A driver has passed away after being involved in a collision with another vehicle along Highway 221, troopers say. The collision happened on September 17th just after 4:20 p.m.
Troopers say a driver of a 2009 Ford, with one passenger inside, struck another car after crossing the center line along the highway.
The passenger as well as the other driver were injured and transported to a nearby hospital.
The driver of the Ford did unfortunately pass away after the crash. Their identity has not been released yet.
