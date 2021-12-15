GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two men from California are making their way across the country to bring joy to veterans, sick children, families with special needs children, homeless individuals, and animals in shelters.
In South Carolina, the two men visited Skylah Webber of Spartanburg. She has a breathing condition that requires her to use a ventilator when she sleeps. The two men visited Skylah at her home and delivered gifts.
This is the third year that Yuri Williams, founder and Executive Director of www.AFutureSuperHero.org and Rodney Smith, Jr., founder of Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service in Huntsville, Alabama, have made the 17,000-mile journey.
They are traveling in a loaded holiday cargo van to visit families in all 50 states in what they call--the Hand of Hope tour.
The tour started on November 26 in Kentucky and will conclude on December 20 in Hawaii.
“If there’s one thing this pandemic has taught us, it’s that at our core, we really are more alike than we are different. Everyone has been affected by Covid in some way. We often think we have to be wealthy to give back, but you don’t have to be wealthy— just willing,” said Williams in a press release.
Williams dresses up as Santa-lorian.
The men are traveling just to bring a smile to others and be a blessing, while inspiring individuals everywhere to channel their own "inner superhero."
Smith encourages everyone to look around them and see how they too can be a blessing. “There’s a superhero in each of us. We hope to encourage everyone to let their inner superhero shine—costume or no costume,” said Smith in a press release. “There are so many individuals right near us who could use a hand of hope during these challenging times.”
The two have a goal of raising $!7,000 to complete the 2021 tour.
Donations can be made on their GoFundMe page and on the www.AFutureSuperHero.org website.
They are also encouraging children and adults to embrace their "inner superhero" using "I Am #AFutureSuperHero" and "#HandofHope2021". Their journey can be followed @FutureSuperHero on Instagram.
