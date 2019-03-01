UNION, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- On a Wednesday, Union County Sheriff's Office deputies received a tip of a robbery happening, with a well-known suspect involved. Deputies responded to an Auction Center along Jonesville Highway, where a suspect was sitting in a burgundy Honda.
The suspect was known and identified as Christopher Turner, 40, who was sitting in a Honda with a brown pit bull in his lap, deputies say. When officers pulled up, they asked Turner to step out the vehicle.
At this point Christopher Turner rolled up his window and cranked the vehicle, put it in reverse, backed up and sped off, nearly striking two police cars, deputies say. Turner pulled onto Highway 18, and deputies quickly got into their vehicles and pursued.
Deputies activated their blue lights and sirens and attempted to stop the suspect. At that time the pursuit began, deputies say.
Christopher Turner continued to drive, and cut through the Stardust Inn parking lot, and made a right onto Highway 9.
Turner traveled along Highway 9 and crossed over into oncoming traffic several times, and made a left onto Bobby Faucette Road.
As he continued fleeing officers, Turner repeatedly swerved through into oncoming traffic, and well as passing two vehicles in a blind curve, marked with double yellow lines.
As Turner approached an upcoming intersection of Bobby Faucette and Gaffney Highway, he blew through the stop sign as he traveled onto Jerusalem Road.
Sheriff Taylor, with the Union County Sheriff's Office, said deputies pursued Christopher Turner while alerting surrounding counties in the event Turner continued without stopping.
As Turner continued, he reached speeds of more than 100 mph and when he got to the top of a hill, he struck another vehicle head on, deputies reported.
An off duty deputy then overheard the pursuit on the radio and joined in the pursuit towards Pine Street in Pacolet. As the pursuit continued to Spartanburg, the off duty deputy watched Turner's vehicle strike another vehicle before the vehicle came to a stop, deputies say.
Christopher Turner then jumped the guard rail and ran into the woods, deputies say.
Deputies immediately checked on the victim of the crash. The driver did not suffer injuries and did not seek medical attention, deputies reported.
Union County Deputies, Spartanburg County Deputies, Pacolet Police officers, and SCHP responded to the crash site, and to help process the scene.
A K-9 unit was also called and they began to track Christopher in the area.
After a period of time, a helicopter arrived to assist.
After more than two hours of searching, the search was called off, but then shortly after, a 911 call tipped off of a male meeting Christopher Turner's description, walking along Glendale Road in Spartanburg County.
Spartanburg deputies were dispatched to the area and took custody of Turner and transported him back to Union County. Turner was cleared of any medical issues, and was served several warrants, police say.
Sheriff Taylor wanted to recognize everyone who responded and helped with the pursuit:
"This is a prime example of different jurisdictions working together to get riffraff like Turner off the streets. He intentionally and maliciously put innocent lives in danger while driving reckless all because of choices HE made and we will be pushing this case all the way through the court system, seeking a justly conviction and the prison time he deserves."
Turner was charged with three counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a stolen vehicle, and more forthcoming charges.
