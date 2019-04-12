GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- United States Attorney Sherri A. Lydon announced today that Brandon Cory Lecroy, age 26, of Greenwood, South Carolina, was sentenced to ten years in the Federal Bureau of Prisons after pleading guilty to murder for hire.
Evidence presented to the court established that the Federal Bureau of Investigation received information that Lecroy had contacted a white supremacist organization to seek assistance with the murder of his African American neighbor.
The FBI was able to direct Lecroy to an undercover agent, who posed as a hitman to determine if Lecroy was serious about causing harm to his neighbor.
On March 20, 2018, via a recorded telephone conversation, Lecroy made an arrangement with the undercover agent to pay for the murder of his neighbor.
During the phone call, Lecroy told the agent “$500 and he’s a ghost.”
In other words, Lecroy offered to pay $500 for the death of his neighbor. In the same conversation, Lecroy also made a request to put a “flaming cross” in the front yard and have the neighbor hung from a tree.
Lecroy also made statements about taking over the neighbor’s property once the murder was accomplished.
On April 9, 2018, Lecroy met with the undercover agent in Greenwood. During this meeting, Lecroy pointed out the neighbor’s residence and discussed future targets he wanted killed or maimed.
Lecroy also provided the agent with a $100 cash down payment. After the exchange of funds, law enforcement officers descended on the scene and arrested Lecroy without incident.
