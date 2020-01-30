Greenville Early College Middle School students are researching homelessness in Greenville County. According to the district, more than 1,100 of their students experienced homelessness last school year. Now, eighth graders are learning hands-on and building a micro-shelter as part of their homelessness research project.
Students partnered with the Fine Arts Center's architecture students to build scale models, and now they're collaborating with Donaldson Career Center's construction students to bring the blueprints to life.
Their teacher, Rebekah Genovese is the mastermind behind it.
"We know we're not gonna solve homelessness; We don't have that ability. But we can help somebody get a place safe to sleep," said Genovese.
Eighth-grader Alexis McGee says they're working with a $1,000 budget to complete the micro-shelter with furniture and solar-powered energy.
Students will present the shelter and their research to visitors at the Rober Mountain Science Center next Saturday for S.T.E.M. Day. In the meantime, they're still looking for a permanent location for the home.
