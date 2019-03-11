CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Earlier today, the Big South Conference announced that Riley Popplewell (Union Mills, Ind.) of USC Upstate has been named the Scholar Athlete of the Year.
Popplewell is an education major with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Earlier this season Popplewell was named to the Google Academic All-District team voted on by College Sports Information Directors of America.
On the court, Popplewell has been a force between the blocks.
The Hoosier State native currently leads the team in rebounding with 7.9 boards per game.
The junior is also second on the team in scoring, averaging 11.3 points per contest. Popplewell currently ranks first in the conference in offensive rebounds with 117 and is third in the Big South in field goal percentage (.518).
Popplewell and the rest of the USC Upstate women’s basketball team will look to keep their season alive tomorrow night against Charleston Southern in the First Round of the Big South Conference Tournament. Tip-off for tomorrow night’s game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
Follow USC Upstate women's basketball on Facebook (UpstateAthletics), Twitter (@UpstateWB), Instagram (@upstatespartans), YouTube (USCUpstateAthletics) and via text/e-mail alerts (www.upstatespartans.com/list-signup).
MORE NEWS HERE
Duke's Zion Williamson selected as ACC player and rookie of the year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.