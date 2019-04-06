GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A vehicle has caught fire Saturday afternoon underneath the Pelham Road bridge, our crews on scene reported.
The vehicle is located right after exit 54 going northbound on I-85, our field crews say.
The cause of the fire is unknown, as well as the condition of the driver.
The scene is still active, so drivers are asked to exercise caution when passing.
