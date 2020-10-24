GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Vice President Mike Pence will be speaking in Greenville on Tuesday, according to a release from the South Carolina Republican Party.
Vice President Pence will speak at the Donaldson Airport at 3:30pm.
South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick expressed his thoughts on Pence's upcoming visit in the release.
"It's no secret the Trump Administration is friends with South Carolina. From Senator Lindsey Graham to Governor Henry McMaster, we have a solid relationship with the Trump White House. "
