Woodruff, S.C. (Fox Carolina) --
Woodruff Fire Department responded to a house fire off of Cavins Road, Saturday night, WFD reported through social media. The call came just before 3 am, that a double wide home was on fire, and two people were possibly trapped inside, the Woodruff Fire Chief informed us.
Other neighboring fire departments arrived on scene to help respondents. Roebuck, Poplar Springs, Glenn Springs, Hobbysville, Cross Anchor, and Duncan all proceeded to Woodruff to assist.
One fire engine driver successfully rescued a victim trapped in the house, through the bedroom window, WFD says. The other occupant trapped escaped on their own, Chief Daniels informed. No transportation was necessary, and no injuries were reported, officials said.
Crews operated on scene for five hours, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, officials say.
