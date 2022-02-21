GREENVILLE, S.C. - FOX Carolina News will begin a tradition of airing the national anthem each morning.
Our parent company, Gray Television, brought back a television tradition in 2019 with the airing of the national anthem sign-off.
“The Star-Spangled Banner” is played before the dawn’s early light each day at 3:58 a.m., signaling the end of one broadcast day and the beginning of the next.
The talented young singer who performs “The Star-Spangled Banner” is Reina Ozbay, who was 9 years old at the time of the recording.
Reina was born on the 3rd of July in Wisconsin.
“The evening she was born, there was a massive fireworks display outside of the hospital window on the Milwaukee lakefront,” Reina’s mother said. “So it’s fun that she’s singing this song.”
Reina has been performing as a singer since she was 4 years old. She made her professional stage debut at 7 years old at South Florida’s Stage Door Theatre.
At age 9, Reina landed her first guest-starring role as Abigail in “The Chosen,” the number one crowdfunded film/TV project in history.
A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.