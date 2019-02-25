SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Wofford checked in at No. 24 for its first AP poll appearance in program history, the Associated Press released.
Preseason No. 1 Kansas fell to 15th, the Jayhawks' lowest ranking since January 2014.
Virginia moved up a spot to No. 2, while the Blue Devils fell to third after losing at home to rival North Carolina -- which climbed to a season-high fifth behind Kentucky.
Michigan State, Tennessee, Houston, Michigan and Marquette rounded out the top 10.
Gonzaga is back atop the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.
The Zags moved up a spot Monday to begin a second stint at No. 1 this season, both times replacing Duke at the top. Gonzaga (27-2) spent two weeks at No. 1 after beating the Blue Devils to win the Maui Invitational in November.
The Associated Press poll's rankings can be found here:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (44) 27-2 1,569 2
2. Virginia (15) 24-2 1,513 3
3. Duke (3) 24-3 1,502 1
4. Kentucky (2) 23-4 1,418 4
5. North Carolina 22-5 1,326 8
6. Michigan St. 23-5 1,232 10
7. Tennessee 24-3 1,190 5
8. Houston 26-1 1,145 9
9. Michigan 24-4 1,057 7
10. Marquette 23-4 1,019 11
11. Texas Tech 22-5 938 14
12. Nevada 25-2 883 6
13. LSU 22-5 836 13
14. Purdue 20-7 820 15
15. Kansas 20-7 580 12
16. Kansas St 21-6 559 23
17. Maryland 21-7 549 24
18. Florida St. 21-6 501 16
19. Wisconsin 19-8 466 22
20. Virginia Tech 21-6 392 20
21. Buffalo 24-3 288 25
22. Iowa 21-6 278 21
23. Cincinnati 23-4 263 -
24. Wofford 24-4 112 -
25. Washington 22-5 92 -
