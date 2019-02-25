Wofford versus Furman

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Wofford checked in at No. 24 for its first AP poll appearance in program history, the Associated Press released.

Preseason No. 1 Kansas fell to 15th, the Jayhawks' lowest ranking since January 2014.

Virginia moved up a spot to No. 2, while the Blue Devils fell to third after losing at home to rival North Carolina -- which climbed to a season-high fifth behind Kentucky.

Michigan State, Tennessee, Houston, Michigan and Marquette rounded out the top 10.

Gonzaga is back atop the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.

The Zags moved up a spot Monday to begin a second stint at No. 1 this season, both times replacing Duke at the top. Gonzaga (27-2) spent two weeks at No. 1 after beating the Blue Devils to win the Maui Invitational in November.

 

                        Record    Pts  Pvs

1. Gonzaga (44)        27-2   1,569   2

2. Virginia (15)       24-2   1,513   3

3. Duke (3)            24-3   1,502   1

4. Kentucky (2)        23-4   1,418   4

5. North Carolina      22-5   1,326   8

6. Michigan St.        23-5   1,232  10

7. Tennessee           24-3   1,190   5

8. Houston             26-1   1,145   9

9. Michigan            24-4   1,057   7

10. Marquette           23-4   1,019  11

11. Texas Tech          22-5     938  14

12. Nevada              25-2     883   6

13. LSU                 22-5     836  13

14. Purdue              20-7     820  15

15. Kansas              20-7     580  12

16. Kansas St           21-6     559  23

17. Maryland            21-7     549  24

18. Florida St.         21-6     501  16

19. Wisconsin           19-8     466  22

20. Virginia Tech       21-6     392  20

21. Buffalo             24-3     288  25

22. Iowa                21-6     278  21

23. Cincinnati          23-4     263   -

24. Wofford             24-4     112   -

25. Washington          22-5     92   -

