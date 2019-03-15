SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- University officials announced that the Wofford College men’s basketball team will host an NCAA Selection Show watch party on Sunday, March 17, at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.
The doors open at 5:15 p.m., with the CBS telecast beginning at 6:00 p.m. The event is open to the public.
During the event, there will be free appetizers provided by Ingles.
Following the bracket announcement, fans will be able to get autographs from the members of the men’s basketball team.
The Terriers won the Southern Conference automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by defeating UNCG on Monday night in the league championship game.
This marks the fifth time Wofford has been in the NCAA Tournament (2010, 2011, 2014, and 2015).
Overall the team is 29 -4 overall, setting a new school record for wins in a season. The Terriers were 18-0 in the Southern Conference regular season, becoming the first team to sweep the league since Davidson in 2007-08.
The team is ranked #20 in the latest Associated Press poll and #22 in the USA Today Coaches poll, along with being #13 in the NET Rankings.
MORE NEWS
St. Patrick's Day weekend celebrations will lead to road closures in downtown Greenville on Saturday
USC Upstate athlete named 'Big South Scholar Athlete of the Year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.