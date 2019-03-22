(FOX CAROLINA) After picking up its first NCAA Tournament win in school history on Thursday, the No. 19 Wofford College men's basketball team will face second-seeded Kentucky in the second round on Saturday at 2:40 p.m. ET on CBS.
In the win over Seton Hall on Thursday, Fletcher Magee drained seven 3-pointers en route to setting the all-time record for career 3-pointers in Division I history (Travis Bader, Oakland, 504). Magee, who now has 509 career 3-pointers, hit 5-of-7 in the second half to lift Wofford to the 86-68 victory.
As a team, Wofford shot 48.1 percent from the field and 46.4 percent from downtown scoring 20 points off Seton Hall turnovers. The Terriers have now won 21 straight games and hold an overall record of 30-4.
Following a thirty-minute period of interviews with media on Friday, the Terriers practiced on the floor of the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena for the NCAA-allowed 90 minutes.
"It's a different deal tomorrow. We're playing the Wildcats of Kentucky, and I can't wait,” said Wofford head coach Mike Young. “I have such great admiration for Coach Calipari and what he's done at UMass and Memphis and now here at Kentucky. It'll be a wonderful day for our team and our players.”
Getting the chance to go against great competition is always a great chance for you to prove yourself, but to think about -- you don't want to get out of character and try to do things that you can't do or do things that you're uncomfortable doing just to try to show that you can do something,” said Magee of playing Kentucky in the second round. “We want to stay within ourselves, play our game, and we feel that if we do that, we can be right there and we can compete with them.”
"I think we just take care of what we can take care of,” said Cameron Jackson of playing against Kentucky’s size. “It's about doing what we're comfortable doing and making the impact on the game that we can, the way that we impact the game on a daily basis, getting the ball to the shooters, rebounding. But it's not really about proving them wrong, it's about taking care of what we can take care of.”
"I would say that our non-conference prepared us for that every year,” said senior forward Matt Pegram on facing Kentucky. “We play a pretty hard non-conference. We play against a lot of big schools. Go into it like any other game: Get the game plan from the coaches, go out, play as hard as we can, see what happens.”
