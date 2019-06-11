GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Schools confirmed a longtime teacher died after a crash Monday night.
Troopers said the crash happened on White Horse Road at Farrs Bridge Road.
The victim was identified as Jasmine Dodson, 40, of Viewmont Drive, the coroner released.
The coroner says the driver's side of Dodson's vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer.
Dodson was entrapped in the vehicle and died at the scene.
Troopers said there were two juveniles inside Dodson's vehicle, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment to their injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.
On Tuesday, Greenville County Schools confirmed Dodson was a teacher in the school district.
The school district said Dodson previously taught first grade at Greenbriar Elementary and was scheduled to teach 4-year-old kindergarten at the school in August.
We passed through that intersection at 7pm, and the traffic lights were out! Not surprised someone got hit. Shame they passed...[sad]
