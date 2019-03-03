ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Anderson County Library System is celebrating Women’s History Month with a series of free book discussions and programs in the 2nd “Books and Community” series centered around the book “We Should All Be Feminists” by the award-winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.
This program is sponsored by South Carolina Humanities, a not-for-profit organization; inspiring, engaging and enriching South Carolinian's with programs on literature, history, culture and heritage.
“We Should All Be Feminists” is based on Adichie’s 2012 TEDx Talk of the same name, which is available free on the TED.com website and YouTube.
It is a personal essay that argues for awareness in the ways in which gender inequality permeates through lives, often pulling from her own experiences in Nigeria and the United States. She advocates for creating a more inclusive definition of feminism that is deeply rooted in equality. The video for “We Should All Be Feminists” has over 5 million views on YouTube and was even sampled in the Beyonce song, “Flawless.”
Here are the events planned for March:
From Plume Street to the Polls
Date: Sunday, March 3, 2019
Time: 3:00 – 4:00 pm
Location: Anderson Main Library
Age Recommendation: Adults
Dr. Melissa Walker of Converse College presents a history of the women’s suffrage movement in South Carolina with particular focus on the Upstate.
Women in Conversation
Date: Monday, March 11, 2019
Time: 6:30 – 7:30 pm
Location: Anderson Main Library
Age Recommendation: Adults
Jennifer L. Johnson, Anderson County Public Defender; Shirley McNabb, retired Director of Foothills Alliance Child Advocacy Center; and Mary Haley Thomson, Economic Development Project Manager for the City of Anderson, bring unique perspectives to women’s shifting roles both in our community as well as pulling from their diverse personal experiences.
Speed Mentoring
Date: Monday, March 18, 2019
Time: 6:30 – 7:30 pm
Location: Anderson Main Library
Age Recommendation: Teens and Adults
Meet women from a range of careers, including women working as engineers, tattoo artists, funeral directors, business owners, journalists, non-profit managers. This event will be of particular interest to young adults to learn about the education, skills, and experience relating to these career paths.
Meet the Author: Megan Shepherd
Date: Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Time: 10:30 – 11:30 am & 6:30 – 7:30 pm
Location: Pendleton Library (morning) & Anderson Main Library (evening)
Age Recommendation: Teens and Adults
Bestselling Young Adult author Megan Shepherd will lead a discussion on writing at the Pendleton Library, then share how she’s flipping the script on female character tropes in her newest book, Grim Lovelies, at the Anderson Main Library. Copies of her book will be available for purchase and signing.
“We Should All Be Feminists” Discussions
Date: Thursday, March 7, 2019
Time: 6:00 – 7:00 pm
Location: Powdersville Library
Date: Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Time: 7:30 – 8:30 pm
Location: Carolina Bauernhaus Ales
Date: Thursday, March 21, 2019
Time: 10:00 – 11:00 am
Location: Westside Community Center
Date: Sunday, March 17, 2019
Time: 3:00 – 4:00 pm
Location: Anderson Main Library
Date: Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Time: 12:00 – 1:00 pm
Location: Anderson Main Library
Date: Thursday, March 28, 2019
Time: 6:00 – 7:00 pm
Location: Pendleton Library
