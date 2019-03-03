ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Anderson County Library will be holding a Women's Suffrage Movement in South Carolina presentation as part of a library series on Sunday, March 3rd.
This program is sponsored by South Carolina Humanities, a not-for-profit organization; inspiring, engaging and enriching South Carolinian's with programs on literature, history, culture and heritage.
The library is honoring the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage, and offering the opportunity to learn more about Upstate women who led that struggle with the a presentation by Dr. Melissa Walker, Professor of History at Converse College.
The event is part of the library's Books & Community series inspired by "We Should All Be Feminists" by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.
