GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A young man will soon represent Greenville on national TV during the Rose Parade. Greenville native Kyle Carter will ride on the Donate Life float alongside 25 others who received an organ donation when their life depended on it.
At only three months old, Kyle was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia, a disease that only affects infants and can lead to liver failure if not treated. After an unsuccessful surgery, a liver transplant was his only hope. But after a short waiting period, doctors finally found a match.
Twenty two years later, he still celebrates life and honors his donor. Today, Kyle is a senior at Pfeiffer University in North Carolina studying sports management. He also is a member of the baseball team.
Kyle will be one of 26 recipients from across the country represented at the parade on New Years Day. The Donate Life float is a chance for families to honor their loved ones and provide hope to others. The upcoming theme is "Light in the Darkness", highlighting Southeast Asia's Festival of Lights to reflect the message of hope. Organ donation is often the first spark of light families see in their darkest moments.
Click here to see a list of all the 2020 Donate Life float honorees.
Recipients and living donors will ride on the float and it'll include 44 memorial floral portraits honoring donors who are no longer with us. Organizers say they hope it'll inspire others to register as organ, eye and tissue donors because it could save a life just like Kyle's. To honor his donor, Kyle named his younger sister Kelli Anne.
Kyle will represent Greenville in the parade this Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in Pasadena, California. To register as an organ donor, visit donatelifesc.org or visit the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.
