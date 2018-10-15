GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a lockdown was lifted at Alexander Elementary School Monday morning after deputies were called to investigate a suspicious box was found in the parking lot.
Administrators called law enforcement and placed the school on partial lockdown immediately after making the discovery. The Sheriff’s Office Hazardous Devices Team, firefighters and EMS responded as a precaution.
Officials said deputies x-rayed the box and found that it contained toner cartridges for a printer or copier.
“During the investigation students and staff were kept indoors and the classrooms closest to where the package was located were moved to a different part of the building,” said Beth Brotherton, a spokesperson for the school district.
The lockdown was lifted at 11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.