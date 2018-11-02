ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Middle School was placed on a precautionary lockdown while police investigated a potential threat, according to a spokesperson for the police department.
Police did not elaborate on what the potential threat entailed.
The school district said the school is on a “hard lockdown,” which officials said requires students to remain in class, be quiet, and remain unseen.
The lockdown went in place at 11:30 a.m.
At 12:18 p.m. school district officials said the lockdown was lifted.
Officials would not elaborate further on the potential threat that was investigated.
Asheville police said officers would remain on scene at the middle school through dismissal as an added precaution.
The school is located on South French Broad Avenue.
