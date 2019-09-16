JACKSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Southwestern Community College posted on their Facebook page Monday that the Jackson Campus was placed on lockdown after students thought they saw someone with a gun. An investigation later revealed those students were mistaken and the lockdown was lifted. Classes for the rest of the day were canceled as well.
The campus was was placed on lockdown at approximately 11:05 a.m. on after students reported seeing someone with a gun near Café ’64.
A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office sergeant who serves on campus was inside the restaurant at the time.
Additional deputies were also called to the campus to investigate.
After interviewing witnesses and reviewing security footage of the individual in question, the school said deputies "determined that the students who reported the possible weapon were mistaken."
The lockdown was officially lifted at 2:16 p.m.
"Jackson Campus day classes will be canceled following the lifting of the lockdown," the school posted on Facebook. "We realize this has been a very stressful situation for everyone, making it difficult for students to focus on their studies at this time."
