GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Lockheed Martin is hosting a major hiring event today at McAlister Square to help with production F-16 fighter jets.
The event runs from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today.
Hires will be eligible for a $2,000 sign-on bonus. Some positions are also eligible for a $5,000 moving bonus.
Spokesperson Madison Callahan said you must register online beforehand to guarantee an on-site interview today. Click here to register.
Open positions include:
Level One F-16 Structures Mechanic:
- One year of manufacturing or repair experience
- Basic understanding of manufacturing process
- Ability to perform assembly and installation work using assembly, jigs, fixtures, test equipment, precision measuring instruments and mechanics hand tools
- Experience reading and interpreting written specifications, blueprints and engineering drawings, understanding symbols, flags and general notes
Level One F-16 Avionics Technician:
- At least one year demonstrated experience to complete operational test of electronics and test equipment including major troubleshooting
- Ability to understand and use complex circuit diagrams, prints and specifications
- Must be able to obtain interim clearance and maintain DOD secret clearance and any required special access
F-16 A&P Mechanic Level 1:
- At least one year of related aircraft production, overhaul or modification experience on various aircraft systems
- Knowledge and experience of aircraft operating procedures, under power-on, hydraulics, or tethered utility feed system in order to perform system checkouts and troubleshooting
- Experience in structural rework, repair, modification and the forming characteristics of various metals
- Demonstrated proficiency using mechanics' hand tools effectively
