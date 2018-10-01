GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Lockheed Martin confirmed Monday that the U.S. Air Force had selected another aerospace company to build a new fleet of combat training jets, instead of issuing the $9.2 billion contract to Lockheed, who intended to build the jets at its Greenville facility.
In 2016, Lockheed Martin began refurbishing its assembly hangars in Greenville to handle production of new T-50A jets to replace the Air Force’s fleet of T-38 jets. Lockheed anticipated creating more than 200 jobs between 2019 and 2022 if awarded to contract.
Leslie Farmer with Lockheed Martin Communications released this statement Monday:
“We were disappointed to learn that the U.S. Air Force did not select our offering. We believe we presented a very strong solution and await the customer’s debrief to hear more details regarding the decision. As for the Greenville site, we still have so many great opportunities ahead, including growing our aircraft sustainment operations and the F-16 production line."
The contract ultimately went to Boeing.
Boeing said the Air Force chose its T-X advanced pilot training system which was designed, developed and flight-tested by Boeing and Saab. Boeing said 90 percent of the jets will be made in America, and will support more than 17,000 jobs in 34 states.
Boeing has a manufacturing plant in North Charleston. It's unclear if the South Carolina plant will play a role in the T-X production.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.