GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood District 50 said Mathews Elementary was placed on a brief lockout Thursday afternoon while law enforcement investigated a report of gunshots near the school.
Within ten minutes, the school district issued another alert that the lockout had been lifted and school returned to normal operation.
No other details were immediately available.
