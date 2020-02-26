GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said a death investigation is underway Wednesday after a man was found shot to death in a popular park.
Deputies said they received a 911 call just after 10:30 a.m. and responded to Kerdklotz Park at 126 Beverly Road.
“The investigation is in its very early stages and no further information is available at this time, however investigators have confirmed an adult male victim is deceased, suffering from at least one gunshot wound,” Lt. Ryan Flood stated in an email.
Two nearby schools, Paris Elementary and Sevier Middle School, were both placed on precautionary lockdouts due to their proximity to the park, deputies said.
By 12:30 p.m. the lockouts had been lifted at both schools, district officials confirmed.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS - Anderson puppy rescued after suffering gunshot wound, looking for new home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.